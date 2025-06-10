VA Western Colorado Health Care System earns national silver designation for Veteran emergency geriatric care

PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2025

Grand Junction , CO — The emergency department at Grand Junction VA Medical Center is now nationally recognized for its exceptional service to older Veterans.

VA Western Colorado Health Care System has earned a Silver Level Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

This accreditation confirms VA Western Colorado Health Care System meets national standards in geriatric emergency care and provides age-appropriate evaluations, safety checks and follow-up for Veterans aged 65 and older.

"Older Veterans have unique needs that require thoughtful, personalized care," said Dr. Holly Buschhorn, VA Western Colorado's emergency department chief. "A silver designation confirms we’re helping Veterans live independently and stay safe after they leave our emergency department."

Veterans aged 65 and older are screened during triage for concerns such as memory loss, fall risk and medication safety. When needed, they receive a GERI-VET (Geriatric Veteran) consult, a more in-depth evaluation that involves reviewing prescriptions, assessing home safety and identifying caregiver support needs.

The emergency department team can also provide durable medical equipment (DME), such as canes, walkers or shower chairs, and refer Veterans to services like home health or physical therapy. Veterans are followed by ED staff for up to 30 days to ensure their needs are met.

VA Western Colorado previously held Bronze Level Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. To earn Silver, they expanded staff training, added a physician champion for geriatric emergency care and strengthened care coordination after discharge.

The emergency department at Grand Junction VA Medical Center operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all holidays.