VA Western Colorado Health Care System Hosts Community and Clergy Suicide Prevention and Moral Injury Seminar

May 7, 2025

Grand Junction , CO — The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is proud to announce a pivotal Community and Clergy Suicide Prevention and Moral Injury Seminar, aimed at empowering community members and clergy to play an active role in preventing Veteran suicides.

This free seminar will take place on May 19th from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM at the Western Region One Source, located at 482 28 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

The seminar will serve as an essential platform for education and collaboration, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge necessary to support our Veterans effectively. As part of a broader initiative to reach zero Veteran suicides, the event will focus on understanding moral injury and developing strategies to prevent suicide among Veterans.

“We are committed to fostering a supportive community environment where our Veterans feel seen, heard, and valued,” said Chaplain Rachel Mikaelsen. “By equipping our community and clergy with the necessary resources, we can make a substantial impact.”

Community members and clergy are encouraged to attend this seminar and take an active role in supporting our Veterans. To register for the event, please contact Chaplain Rachel Mikaelsen at 970-393-1064 or via email at rachel.mikaelsen@va.gov. This event represents a critical step in our collective mission to support the well-being of our Veterans. Join us as we work together towards a solution.

For more information, please contact:

Chaplain Rachel Mikaelsen

Phone: 970-393-1064

Email: rachel.mikaelsen@va.gov

About VA Western Colorado Health Care System:

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is dedicated to providing quality care and services to Veterans. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

VA Western Colorado Health Care System