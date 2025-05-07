VA Western Colorado Health Care System to Host 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2025

Grand Junction , CO — The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is thrilled to announce the 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event, set to take place on May 21, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Grand Junction VAMC, located at 2121 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

This event is designed to promote healthy activity among Veterans and staff while supporting our homeless Veterans through generous community donations. Attendees are encouraged to donate items such as water bottles, sunscreen, ball caps, and brimmed hats. Donations can be coordinated with our Community Development and Civic Engagement department by calling 970-244-1326.

The VA2K Walk and Roll is open to the public, and participation does not require donations. The event will take place rain or shine, ensuring that our community can come together, regardless of the weather. In addition to the walk and roll, there will be outreach booths providing information about the various services the VA offers.

"We are excited to bring the community together for this meaningful event," said Jameson Tade, Clinical Dietitian. "It's a wonderful opportunity to promote health and wellness while supporting our homeless Veterans."

Join VA Western Colorado Health Care System in making a difference in the lives of our Veterans. Walk, roll, and show your support on May 21st!

About VA Western Colorado Health Care System:

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is dedicated to providing quality care and services to Veterans. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

VA Western Colorado Health Care System