VA Western Colorado Health Care System To Host 28th Creative Arts Festival

July 21, 2025

Grand Junction, CO - Join us in honoring the artistic achievements of our veterans and experience the transformative power of creative expression!

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is excited to announce the 28th Annual Creative Arts Festival, a remarkable event that highlights the artistic talents of our veterans. The festival's opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 1 PM, and we invite you to join us at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center, Building 6, located at 2121 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

This festival is part of the prestigious National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which has celebrated veteran artistic expression for 45 years. This year, our local festival proudly features five divisions: Visual Arts, Dance, Creative Writing, Drama, and Music. These categories provide a platform for veterans to showcase their creativity in various forms, allowing attendees to experience a wide array of artistic expressions.

Highlighting the festival are the incredible talents of 67 veterans from diverse backgrounds, with more than 180 unique artistic entries to explore. Each piece reflects the personal journey and creativity of the artists, offering a glimpse into their stories and perspectives. We are also thrilled to welcome 23 new participants this year, who bring fresh perspectives and artistic innovations to the event.

The impact of engaging in creative arts goes beyond mere artistic expression. Creating art has significant positive effects on veterans' overall health and well-being, serving as a medium for stress relief, cognitive improvement, and community building. Through art, veterans can inspire and motivate others, forging connections that extend beyond the canvas.

Local winners from the festival will have the opportunity to compete on a national level, joining a wider community of veterans who share a passion for creative arts. This not only amplifies their voices but also connects them with fellow artists across the nation.

Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony on July 23, 2025, at 1 PM, followed by an art display from July 24, 2025, to July 31, 2025, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Join us in honoring the artistic achievements of our veterans and experience the transformative power of creative expression.