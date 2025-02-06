PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2025

Grand Junction , CO — Empowering Veterans and Families with Essential Resources and Support, Grand Junction, CO.

Veterans and their families are invited to attend the Veterans Aging and Survivors Benefits Symposium, scheduled for February 13, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Western Region One Source in Grand Junction, Colorado.



This event, organized through a collaborative effort involving several community partners, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, the Mesa County Veterans Service Office, the Rifle Veterans Assisted Living Center, and the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado, aims to empower veterans by providing essential information regarding available resources and benefits. The symposium is designed to enhance the understanding of the aging veteran community and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts and explore the latest resources tailored to their unique needs.



Key topics that will be addressed during the symposium include:

• Living Wills and Caregiver Support, offering guidance on future planning.

• VBA Survivor Benefits, providing an overview of benefits available to veteran families.

• DFAS and Military Retirement, focusing on financial planning and retirement benefits.

• Information on Veterans' Cemeteries, ensuring families are informed about important details.

• Insights into the Rifle Veterans Assisted Living Home and available assisted living options.

• Support services offered by the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado for aging veterans.

This event presents a vital opportunity for veterans and their families to learn, connect, and deepen their understanding of the benefits available to them. With expert speakers, interactive discussions, and the chance to engage with community partners committed to serving veterans, the symposium is poised to be an empowering experience.

For further information, individuals can contact Mesa County VSO Tony Lee at 970-248-2733. The community looks forward to welcoming veterans and their families to this significant event, dedicated to honoring and supporting those who have served.