Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS)
File your travel reimbursement claims online and receive payment within 3-5 days with direct deposit.
Important: You must file your claim within 30 days of your appointment date. Claims filed after 30 days will be denied.
Why file online instead of using paper?
- Fastest reimbursement: Electronic filing with direct deposit typically results in payment within 3-5 days.
- Prevents errors: The system won’t let you submit incomplete claims.
- Instant processing: Once your account is set up, the system automatically reviews and approves most claims.
- Easy tracking: You can check your claim status anytime.
- Saves time: Paper claims must be manually entered by our staff, creating backlogs.
Top reasons we deny claims
- Filing after the 30-day deadline
- Missing proof of attendance for Community Care appointments
- Filing duplicate claims for the same appointment
Learn how to file a VA travel reimbursement claim online
How do I file a travel claim?
Online Filing (Recommended)
If you’re only claiming mileage and traveled in your own vehicle from home, you have several easy options:
VA.gov Past Appointments (easiest for simple mileage claims)
- Access: Go to your past appointments
- Best for: Filing after your appointment from any device
- Processing time: 3-5 days with direct deposit
VA Health & Benefits Mobile App
- Download: App Store | Google Play
- Best for: Filing from your smartphone
- Processing time: 3-5 days with direct deposit
Smartphone Check-In
- How to use: Text "check in" to 53079 or click the link in your VEText appointment reminder
- Best for: Filing when you arrive for your appointment
- Processing time: 3-5 days with direct deposit
If you need to claim tolls, parking, meals, or lodging, use the full BTSSS system:
BTSSS Portal (for comprehensive claims)
- Access: File through BTSSS
- What you can claim: Mileage, tolls, parking, meals, lodging
- Processing time: 3-5 days with direct deposit
Paper Form VA 10-3542
- Download: VA Form 10-3542
- Submit to: VA Western Colorado Health Care System Beneficiary Travel office
- Processing time: 45+ days
Mailing address:
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501
What is BTSSS?
The Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) is a new online tool that replaces the old travel claims system for Veterans and their caregivers.
With BTSSS, users can easily submit and check the status of their travel reimbursement claims whenever they want. The system is designed to be simple to use, makes it easier for Veterans to get their travel claim reimbursement and allows payments to be made directly to your bank account.
Before you file your first claim
Set up direct deposit
Direct deposit is required for 3-5-day payments. Complete VA Form 10091 and submit it to VA Western Colorado Health Care System Beneficiary Travel office or the Agent Cashier’s window at your medical center.
Note: Your travel pay direct deposit is separate from your disability or pension direct deposit. You must set it up specifically for travel reimbursements.
Learn how to set up direct deposit
Create your login account
You’ll need Login.gov or ID.me to file online.
Create your account for VA.gov
Create a BTSSS profile
Create a profile and add your direct deposit account information.
Note: For more tips and instructions on using BTSSS, watch our 6-video playlist.
Am I eligible?
For Veterans:
You may be eligible if you're traveling to a VA facility or VA-approved community care appointment and you meet at least one of these:
- You have a service-connected disability rating of 30% or higher
- You're traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition
- You receive a VA pension
- Your income is below the maximum annual VA pension rate
- You can't afford to pay for travel
- You're traveling for a VA claim exam, to get a service dog, or for VA-approved transplant care
For caregivers:
You may be eligible if you're a family caregiver under the National Caregiver Program, a medically required attendant, or a transplant care donor or support person.
Community care appointments require proof of attendance
For all non-VA appointments, you must provide documentation proving you attended. This is the most common reason we deny claims.
Request documentation from your provider at the time of your appointment.
We accept:
- Discharge instructions or after-visit summary on clinic letterhead
- Return-to-work note
- Letter from your provider with office signature
- TriWest Medical Explanation of Benefits (MEOB)
We don't accept:
- Appointment reminder cards or text messages
Information for caregivers
Family caregivers registered under the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers can file travel claims using the same methods as Veterans.
Important: Caregivers need their own separate account. Create your account using Login.gov or ID.me, just like Veterans do. Don’t file through the Veteran’s account.
To file as a caregiver:
- Online: Use the BTSSS Portal (caregivers cannot use the VA.gov past appointments page, mobile app, or smartphone check-in).
- Paper: Write your name first and the Veteran’s name second on VA Form 10-3542.
BTSSS video tutorials
Watch our tutorial series for step-by-step instructions:
- Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
- How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login
- How to Set Up Direct Deposit and Access BTSSS
- How to Submit a Travel Reimbursement Claim for a VA Facility Appointment
- How to Submit a Travel Reimbursement Claim for a Non-VA Facility
- How to Check the Status of Your Travel Reimbursement Claim
Contact us
VA Western Colorado Health Care System Beneficiary Travel Office
Phone: 970-242-0731
Mailing address:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Hours: Monday—Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VA Beneficiary Travel National Call Center
Phone: 855-574-7292
Hours: Monday—Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (all time zones)