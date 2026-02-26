Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS)

Why file online instead of using paper?

Fastest reimbursement: Electronic filing with direct deposit typically results in payment within 3-5 days.

Top reasons we deny claims

Filing after the 30-day deadline Missing proof of attendance for Community Care appointments Filing duplicate claims for the same appointment

Learn how to file a VA travel reimbursement claim online

How do I file a travel claim?

Online Filing (Recommended)

If you’re only claiming mileage and traveled in your own vehicle from home, you have several easy options:

VA.gov Past Appointments (easiest for simple mileage claims)

Access: Go to your past appointments

VA Health & Benefits Mobile App

Download: App Store | Google Play

Smartphone Check-In

How to use: Text "check in" to 53079 or click the link in your VEText appointment reminder

If you need to claim tolls, parking, meals, or lodging, use the full BTSSS system:

BTSSS Portal (for comprehensive claims)

Access: File through BTSSS

Paper Form VA 10-3542

Download: VA Form 10-3542

Mailing address:

2121 North Avenue

Grand Junction, CO 81501