Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

Flu shots will be available at VA Western Colorado Health Care System starting September 16, 2025. The easiest way to get yours is during your next primary care appointment. If you don’t have one scheduled, contact your VA provider.

Got your flu shot outside VA? Let us know

If you received your flu shot at a pharmacy or clinic outside VA, please call 970-242-0731 and leave a voicemail with:

Your full name,

Last 4 digits of your Social,

The name of the vaccine,

The date you got it,

Where you got it.

This helps keep your health record up to date.