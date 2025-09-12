Influenza (flu) Vaccinations
VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot yearly. The flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of the flu from person to person.
Flu shots will be available at VA Western Colorado Health Care System starting September 16, 2025. The easiest way to get yours is during your next primary care appointment. If you don’t have one scheduled, contact your VA provider.
Got your flu shot outside VA? Let us know
If you received your flu shot at a pharmacy or clinic outside VA, please call 970-242-0731 and leave a voicemail with:
- Your full name,
- Last 4 digits of your Social,
- The name of the vaccine,
- The date you got it,
- Where you got it.
This helps keep your health record up to date.
You can also get your flu shot at one of the following walk-in, drive-up or community clinics:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
- Front entrance lobby: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Front entrance drive-up clinics:
- September 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- September 27, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Major William Edward Adams VA Clinic (Montrose)
Mondays and Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Moab VA Clinic
- Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Glenwood Springs VA Clinic
Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Montrose VA Clinic
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
- 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Special event clinics
- September 19, 2025
- Western Region One Source
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Enrollment and Eligibility Expo
- November 12, 2025
- Mesa County Workforce Center
- 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.