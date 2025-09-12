Skip to Content

Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot yearly. The flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of the flu from person to person.

V19 flu vaccination campaign

Flu shots will be available at VA Western Colorado Health Care System starting September 16, 2025. The easiest way to get yours is during your next primary care appointment. If you don’t have one scheduled, contact your VA provider.

Got your flu shot outside VA? Let us know   
If you received your flu shot at a pharmacy or clinic outside VA, please call 970-242-0731 and leave a voicemail with:   

  • Your full name,  
  • Last 4 digits of your Social,  
  • The name of the vaccine,  
  • The date you got it,  
  • Where you got it.  

This helps keep your health record up to date.    

V19 VIS poster

You can also get your flu shot at one of the following walk-in, drive-up or community clinics: 

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

  • Front entrance lobby: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Front entrance drive-up clinics: 
    -  September 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    -  September 27, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

Major William Edward Adams VA Clinic (Montrose)

Mondays and Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 

Moab VA Clinic

  • Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Glenwood Springs VA Clinic

Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Montrose VA Clinic

  • Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
  • 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 

Special event clinics 

  • September 19, 2025
  • Western Region One Source
  • 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Enrollment and Eligibility Expo

  • November 12, 2025 
  • Mesa County Workforce Center 
  • 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 

  • Use this tool to help you learn about the flu and the flu vaccine

  • The flu (influenza) is caused by a virus that is easily spread. Learn more here.

  • This information is from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and provides information about the flu, vaccines, treatment, and factsheets

  • Learn about eligibility, participating community partners and billing information related to vaccines.

  • Click here to try the CDC's The Adult Vaccine Assessment Tool.

Last updated: