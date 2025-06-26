Skip to Content

New patients

Welcome to VA Western Colorado Health Care System. We want your transition to VA care to be easy and clear.

Handbook for new patients, offering Veterans guidance on navigating health care services and available resources.

Our Veteran Orientation Handbook (PDF) has everything you need to get started, including:

  • How to enroll and schedule your first appointment
  • What to bring to your first visit
  • How to access primary, specialty, mental health and women’s health care
  • Pharmacy, lab and imaging services
  • How to use My HealtheVet and the VA: Health and Benefits app
  • Patient rights, responsibilities and support programs
  • Community resources, events and Veteran groups

Quick steps to get started

  • Apply for VA health care:
    Apply online, call 970-242-0731, or visit us at 2121 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
  • Already enrolled?
    Call us to schedule your first appointment.
  • Need help?
    Our eligibility and enrollment team can answer your questions: 970-242-0731.
    For more contacts, visit our contact page.

  • After you’ve applied for VA health care, we’ll send you a letter in the mail to let you know if your application has been approved. Find out when to expect your letter—and what to do next.

  • A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you’ll use to check in at your VA health care appointments. Learn how to get a VHIC in person or online—and how to replace a lost or stolen card.

  • This booklet is designed to provide Veterans, their families, and their caregivers with the information they need to understand VA’s health care system: eligibility requirements, health benefits and services available to help Veterans, and to explain copayments that certain Veterans may be charged.

  • With the official VA: Health & Benefits app, you can manage your VA health care, benefits, and payments from your mobile phone or tablet.

  • You can now manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services.

Last updated: