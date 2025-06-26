New patients
Welcome to VA Western Colorado Health Care System. We want your transition to VA care to be easy and clear.
Our Veteran Orientation Handbook (PDF) has everything you need to get started, including:
- How to enroll and schedule your first appointment
- What to bring to your first visit
- How to access primary, specialty, mental health and women’s health care
- Pharmacy, lab and imaging services
- How to use My HealtheVet and the VA: Health and Benefits app
- Patient rights, responsibilities and support programs
- Community resources, events and Veteran groups
Quick steps to get started
- Apply for VA health care:
Apply online, call 970-242-0731, or visit us at 2121 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
- Already enrolled?
Call us to schedule your first appointment.
- Need help?
Our eligibility and enrollment team can answer your questions: 970-242-0731.
For more contacts, visit our contact page.