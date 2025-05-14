VA’s toxic exposure screening can help you plan for future concerns. If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you'll receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every five years.

If you’re not enrolled but meet eligibility requirements, you’ll have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.

Get your toxic exposure screening

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a toxic exposure screening navigator.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team.

Potential exposures could include:

Make your toxic exposure screening appointment

To schedule a toxic exposure screening, enrolled Veterans can send a message to their VA care team through the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet, or call VA Western Colorado Health Care System at 970-242-0731 and ask to be sent to the Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator.

PACT Act information sheets

Review - and download - these information sheets. If you have any questions, talk with your VA care team or send a secure message through the VA: Health & Benefits app or My HealtheVet.