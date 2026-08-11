Army Veteran writes song to thank VA care team

"I hope every member of the VA team will know that their kindness leaves a lasting legacy in the hearts of the Veterans and families they serve."

Following his brother into service

John E. Wasson followed his older brother’s example and joined the U.S. Army in 1957, driven by a deep desire to serve his country.

“I enlisted in the Army, believing it to be both an honor and an opportunity to contribute to something greater than myself,” he says.

At Fort Bliss, Texas, he worked with the Honest John and Little John rocket systems, which were some of the Army’s most advanced weapons at the time.

When there was no manual for the testing procedures, a superior asked Wasson to write one. He did. It became the Army’s main guide for every soldier who came after.

He separated from the Army in 1961.

A life built on hard work

After his discharge, Wasson spent 4 years on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, continuing rocket testing and monitoring work on rocket systems. Then he built a 50-year career in international trade, traveling the world with his wife and partner, Ninnian.

One of his achievements was creating the Shurlok Security Lock Box, which is still sold today. It was the first dial combination lock box with 2 separate codes, offering a unique feature that no other product had at the time.

Care that felt different

Wasson says he felt lost and discouraged after being admitted to a community hospital in Henderson, Nevada, before arriving at Grand Junction VA’s Community Living Center.

“From the moment he arrived, he was treated with dignity, compassion, respect, and genuine kindness,” says his daughter, JoNi Wasson Westover.

She says she observed VA staff going above and beyond every day, no matter how long a Veteran had been there or how complicated their needs were.

“Whether it was the nurses providing comfort and encouragement, the therapists helping Veterans regain strength and independence, the dietary staff preparing meals, or the housekeeping team ensuring a clean and welcoming environment, every person played an important role,” says Wasson Westover.

Wasson made it a point to stop and personally thank everyone he encountered, from the kitchen staff and cleaning crews to the nurses, aides, therapists, and administrative personnel.

“He would often pause, shake their hand, and say, ‘Thank you,’” says JoNi. “He always followed it with the same heartfelt sentiment: ‘There are just not enough thank-yous in a day.’”

A song for the people who show up

When Wasson went home, he wanted to do something lasting for the staff at VA Western Colorado Healthcare System.

He collaborated with his son-in-law, James Westover, to write “What You Do Matters,” a tribute to the staff who cared for him.

The song was released during Nurses Week, but Wasson says it’s dedicated to everyone who gives their time, energy, and heart to ensure Veterans receive the care they’ve earned at Grand Junction VAMC.

“They provide far more than medical treatment,” says Wasson Westover. “They offer hope, reassurance, dignity, and humanity during some of life’s most difficult moments.”

Wasson says it was a way to make his gratitude permanent.

“Through ‘What You Do Matters,’ I hope every member of the VA team will know that their kindness leaves a lasting legacy in the hearts of the Veterans and families they serve and that their dedication will never be forgotten,” says Wasson.

Listen to “What You Do Matters” on SoundCloud.

Learn about VA Geriatrics and Extended Care

Veterans interested in Community Living Center services, where Veterans can receive short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and restorative therapies, can learn more through VA Geriatrics and Extended Care. Find out how a Community Living Center helped one Veteran walk again.