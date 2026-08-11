The doctoral internship at VA Western Colorado Health Care System was established in 2018 and will be accepting its 8th class of interns for the 2026-2027 academic year. The program is currently accredited, by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be addressed to:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 2002

Phone: 202-336-5979

e-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Internet: APA Accreditation

Per VA policy, a candidate for the VA Western Colorado Healthcare System’s Psychology Internship Program must be a U.S. citizen enrolled in an APA-approved clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program. Additional eligibility criteria are outlined in our Psychology Internship Program brochure. We encourage all qualified candidates to apply. We designed the internship program with a mission of creating an inclusive and welcoming training environment that values cultural and individual differences.

Please note that we participate in the match through National Matching Services and follow all APPIC policies for intern selection. To submit an application, please go to the APPIC website.

Please contact us with any questions about the Psychology Internship Program.

Application deadline: November 16th, 2025 at 11:59 (EST)

Interview Notification: December 13th, 2025

Interviews and Orientation: January 20th 2026 and January 21st 2026

Psychology Internship Training Director Contact

Terrance Coombs, PhD

Terrance.Coombs@va.gov

970-263-2824

National Match Program Code: 246711