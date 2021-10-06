The doctoral internship at VA Western Colorado Health Care System was established in 2018 and will be accepting its fifth class of interns for the 2022-23 academic year. The program is currently accredited, by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be addressed to:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 2002

Phone: 202-336-5979

e-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Internet: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation



Per VA policy, a candidate for the VA Western Colorado Healthcare System’s Psychology Internship Program must be a U.S. citizen enrolled in an APA-approved clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program. Additional eligibility criteria are outlined in our Psychology Internship Program brochure. We encourage all qualified candidates to apply regardless of age, gender, gender identity, language, national origin, culture, race, ethnicity, social economic status, religion, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status. We designed the internship program with a mission of creating a warm, welcoming training environment that values cultural and individual differences. We strongly encourage students from diverse backgrounds to apply.



Please note that we participate in the match through National Matching Services and follow all APPIC policies for intern selection. To submit an application, please go to the APPIC website.



Please contact us with any questions about the Psychology Internship Program.

Application Deadline: Nov. 21, 2021

Interview Notification: Dec. 15, 2021

Video-Interviews: Jan. 11, 12 & 13, 2022

Virtual Open Houses: Jan. 18 & 19, 2022

National Match Program Code: 246711