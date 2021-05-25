 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Buffalo VA Medical Center - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Buffalo_VA_Medical_Center_Site_Map.pdf ()
Buffalo_VA_Medical_Center_Basement_11th_Floor.pdf ()

Directions

  • Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Buffalo VA Medical Center
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215-1129
Intersection: Bailey Avenue and Coal Road
Coordinates: 42°57'4.37"N 78°48'49.33"W

Buffalo VA Medical Center Site Map
Last updated: