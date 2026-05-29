Freedom 250 Outreach to WNY Veterans

On the Spot eligibility & enrollment available. VA staff will be available to help eligible Veterans enroll in VA healthcare.

Meet VA Program Experts

Representative from a wide variety of VA Western New York Healthcare System programs will be present to answer questions, provide education, and connect Veterans with services. VBA representatives will be on-site to assist with claims and benefit counseling. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) representatives will be available to assist with decedent affairs, burial education and support.