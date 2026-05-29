Freedom 250 Outreach to WNY Veterans
On the Spot eligibility & enrollment available. VA staff will be available to help eligible Veterans enroll in VA healthcare.
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Col. B. Weber VFW Post 898
2909 South Park Ave
Lackawanna, NY
Cost:
Free
Meet VA Program Experts
Representative from a wide variety of VA Western New York Healthcare System programs will be present to answer questions, provide education, and connect Veterans with services. VBA representatives will be on-site to assist with claims and benefit counseling. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) representatives will be available to assist with decedent affairs, burial education and support.