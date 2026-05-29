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Freedom 250 Outreach to WNY Veterans

Poster celebrating Freedom 250, 250 years of freedom. Veterans, military, and service.

On the Spot eligibility & enrollment available. VA staff will be available to help eligible Veterans enroll in VA healthcare.

When:

Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Col. B. Weber VFW Post 898

2909 South Park Ave

Lackawanna, NY

Cost:

Free

Meet VA Program Experts

Representative from a wide variety of VA Western New York Healthcare System programs will be present to answer questions, provide education, and connect Veterans with services.  VBA representatives will be on-site to assist with claims and benefit counseling. The National Cemetery Administration  (NCA) representatives will be available to assist with decedent affairs, burial education and support. 

Other VA events

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