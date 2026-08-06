Choose VA Tele Town Hall – Informing and Empowering Veterans** Join us for our Choose VA Tele Town Hall—a vital session designed to keep Veterans, families, caregivers, and supporters up to date on critical VA information and benefits! In this video, you’ll learn about: ⭐ Our CMS 5-Star Rating: Discover what the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 5-Star Rating means and how it reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality health care and services to Veterans. ️ The Three Departments in VA: Get an overview of the VA’s three major branches:

Veterans Health Administration (VHA): Providing world-class health care and wellness resources.

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA): Handling disability compensation, pensions, education, and other benefits.

Veterans Cemetery Administration (VCA): Honoring Veterans with final resting places in national shrines.

✅ Eligibility and Enrollment: We break down who is eligible for VA services and walk you through the enrollment process so you can get the benefits you’ve earned. Discussion with Dr. John Wickett – PACT Act, Toxic Exposure, and Burn Pits: Hear directly from Dr. John Wickett as he explains the recently passed PACT Act, what it means for Veterans exposed to toxins or burn pits, and recent improvements in claims and care for those affected. Whether you are new to the VA or want to stay informed about recent changes and opportunities, this Tele Town Hall covers everything you need to know. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more updates and resources for our Veteran community. #ChooseVA #VHA #VBA #VCA #PACTAct #Veterans #CMS5Star #BurnPits #Enrollment #Eligibility