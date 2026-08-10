ADDITIONAL WAVE OF NRM FUNDING
PRESS RELEASE
August 10, 2026
Buffalo, NY - Buffalo VAMC receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
Buffalo, NY – Buffalo VAMC received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:
- $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
Funding project(s) for [Facility Name] in the third quarter of FY2026 are:
- Buffalo Carbon Dioxide Room; $800K (Awarded)
- Buffalo Domestic Water Riser Replacement; $4.4M (Awarded)
- Buffalo SPS Renovation Modification; $1.6M (Awarded)
- Buffalo Urology Renovation; $5M to $10M (Pending)*
- Buffalo Underground Fuel Tank Replacement; $5M to $10M (Pending)
- Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.
###
“This funding allows VA WNY Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in WNY Region,” said Danielle L. Bergman, Executive Director .
Media contacts
Joseph Sarzyniak, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: