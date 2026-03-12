Ms. Caroline R. Tirabassi was detailed as the Interim Associate Director Patient Care Services of the VA WNYHS on February 10, 2026, and remains the Associate Chief Nurse of Ambulatory Care Nursing. Ms. Tirabassi is a Veteran of the United States Air Force Nurse Corps with 11.5 years of service graduated from the University of Vermont in 1980 with a BSN. Completed an MSN in Cardiopulmonary Nursing at St. Louis University in 1990. With over 45 years of nursing experience in federal and civilian systems, her roles have ranged from acute and critical care to rehabilitation, home health, and ambulatory care. Ms. Tirabassi began her VA career at the St. Louis VA in 2004 as a Primary Care Case Manager and transferred to VAWNYHS Buffalo, NY in 2005. Working as a staff nurse on the Telemetry unit, she attained Clinical Nurse Leader certification in May 2007 and served in the CNL role until May 2012. Assumed Nurse Manager of Buffalo Primary Care, overseeing a transformation to the PACT model and leading over 50 employees caring for 16,000 patients. She led the initiation of the Traveling Veteran Program making numerous system-level changes. In 2021, she became the Associate Chief Nurse of Ambulatory Care for VAWNYHS, accountable for nursing practice and leadership with oversight of 200+ nursing team. She played a key role in the facility COVID-19 response and the implementation of the CCICM framework in 2023.