Christopher Ramnauth LCSW
Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (Buffalo Campus)
VA Western New York health care
Email:
Christopher Ramnauth is our Suicide Prevention Community Engagement & Partnerships Coordinators (CEPC).
Our Suicide Prevention Community Engagement & Partnerships Coordinators (CEPC) serve as content matter experts for community-based suicide prevention initiatives and help with suicide prevention education throughout the community. CEPC's build community-led coalitions that focus on suicide prevention and education. They can speak to your organization about Suicide Prevention, provide free suicide prevention resources, and training opportunities.