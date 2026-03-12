Courtney Domowicz

She has served as the Chief of Respiratory Therapy at the VA Western New York Healthcare System and served as the VISN 2 Respiratory Therapy Community of Practice Lead. With 25 years of experience as a Respiratory Therapist, Courtney is dedicated to delivering high-quality, efficient, and compassionate patient care.

Courtney began her VA career in 2010 and has continually accepted increasingly responsible positions within Respiratory Therapy, as well as leading projects within the facility. In addition to her leadership role, she has successfully integrated project management practices and played critical roles in spearheading VISN and national initiatives, demonstrating her commitment to improving healthcare operations on a broader scale.

Courtney has completed leadership programs such as The Partnership for Public Service-Excellence in Government Fellowship and the VA Northeastern Consortium (VANEC) Aspiring Associate Director Academy. She is devoted to professional development and mentorship, serving as a leadership coach and mentor to aspiring leaders at the VA Western New York Healthcare System.