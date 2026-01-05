Danielle Bergman is currently serving as Interim Medical Center Director for VA Western New York Healthcare System.

Danielle Bergman began her VA career in 2007 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center as a Human Resources Technical Career Field Intern, later serving as a Human Resources Specialist.

Following her tenure at Canandaigua, she joined VA Health Care Upstate New York – Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 2) in Albany, NY, where she served as a Supervisory Human Resources Specialist.

She then transitioned to VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) where she has held progressive leadership positions including Human Resources Manager, and Assistant Director.

Most recently Danielle served as Acting Director for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.

She is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program and the Federal Executive Institute. She earned her academic credentials from St. John Fisher College, graduating summa cum laude in 2005 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Service Leadership certification, and again in 2007 with a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development.