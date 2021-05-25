David_J_Roll

Previously Mr. Roll was as an Inspector for the Air Force Inspection Agency, Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque NM. Mr. Roll served 40 years in the United States Air Force from 1978-2018 in a variety of roles including EMT, staff nurse, Critical Care, Infusionists, Nurse Manger, Clinical Operations Manager, Commander of Medical Operations and Aeromedical Evacuation and Chief Nurse. Mr. Roll’s educational background includes a Master of Science Degree in Nursing Education and a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from State University of New York, Albany New York. Mr. Roll’s nursing career has been primarily with the Air Force Medical Services, United States Air Force but also included 17 years working for several companies to include Bayfront Medical Center, St. Petersburg FL and Humana HCA.

