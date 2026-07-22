Gwen Fitzgerald LMSW
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA Western New York health care
Email:
Our suicide prevention case managers provide case management services to veterans who are at increased risk for suicide.
Our suicide prevention case managers provide case management services to veterans who are at increased risk for suicide. Case managers also follow up on calls made to the Veterans Crisis Line. Support is provided to other WNY health care staff by offering assessments, evaluations for high risk patients, safety planning, as well as support when interacting with patients experiencing suicidal thoughts.