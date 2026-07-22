The COMPACT Act guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.

The COMPACT Act (COMprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care. Our COMPACT Act Coordinator is a specialized social worker who manages care for Veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis. They facilitate free emergency mental health care, coordinate follow-up care, and resolve billing issues, acting as the primary navigator for eligible Veterans that are not enrolled in VA Healthcare.