Mr. Daniel Kulenich was appointed Deputy Medical Center Director for VA Northern California Health Care System in October 2021.

Mr. Kulenich has been the Associate Director and Deputy Director at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System since 2018. As a member of the executive leadership team, Mr. Kulenich was responsible for the comprehensive assessment of health care system operational needs in concert with VA policies and regulations and under the scrutiny of Veterans Service Organizations, Congressional Offices, internal and external inspection bodies and local community groups covering a ten-county catchment area. Prior to his current role, he was the Director for Clinical Support, he oversaw the administrative operations of over 30 Clinical Services at VAPAHCS and provides direct supervision to Health Information Management Service, Pre-Admission Screening Unit, and the Medical Staff Office. Other earlier roles in his Federal career have been the Health System Specialist to the Director of Loma Linda VA, Administrative Officer to the Chief Medical Officer of VISN 4, Patient Advocate at the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System, and a Health Readiness Coordinator for the Department of Defense.

Before entering Federal Service, Mr. Kulenich worked as a Quality and Process Improvement consultant for manufacturing and logistics operations and as the Assistant Plant Manager of Operations for a software manufacturing corporation. Mr. Kulenich enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1986, and served in Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Mr. Kulenich holds a Master’s Degree in Project Management, Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics and Marketing, and has a diploma in Vocational Nursing. Mr. Kulenich is a member of the American College of Health Care Executive (ACHE) and has attended VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program.