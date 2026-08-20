Edward “Bruce” Zunner: Celebrating a Century of Service, Resilience, and Rural Independence

A native of Western New York, Bruce Zunner’s life has been, in his words, “one heck of a trip.” Answering duty’s call at just 18, Zunner trained at Camp Blanding, Florida, then journeyed to the front lines of Europe as a member of the renowned Third Division G Company. During nine months of intense combat—including the crossing of the Siegfried and Maginot Lines—Zunner was severely wounded near Nuremberg just days before his 19th birthday. For his valor and sacrifice, he received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and other distinguished decorations, as well as international recognition like the French Croix de Guerre.

After returning home, Zunner cultivated a rich and active life. He studied at Canisius College before launching a long career with the United States Postal Service, retiring as postmaster in Appleton and Gasport, NY. On his Appleton farm and later in Leon, he raised cattle and horses, served as a 4-H leader, presided as a horse show judge, and led a thriving family and civic life as a member of the Lions Club and his local parish.

With the passing years, Zunner has seen both joy and loss; he was married to Marcia Gumienik Zunner for many years, and is the proud father of four children, along with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Ever active, he was an avid horseman well into his 80s and continues to enjoy birdwatching, gardening, reading, and the companionship of classic Western films.

Living independently in rural Randolph, Bruce Zunner—like many rural veterans—faces barriers in accessing specialty medical care. But thanks to the VA’s innovative Mobile Prosthetic and Orthotic Care (MOPOC) Van, Bruce receives personalized prosthetic support delivered directly to his door. This vital service ensures that veterans like Zunner can maintain their independence and quality of life, no matter where they call home.

Bruce’s centennial was celebrated in true Western style: 100 friends and family gathered at The Old Tool Tavern, donning cowboy hats, enjoying music by The Rustic Ramblers, and honoring Zunner’s milestone with government proclamations and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. Even national television took note, with NBC’s “TODAY Celebrates Milestone Birthdays” spotlighting this cherished member of the “Greatest Generation.”

Zunner attributes his longevity to staying active, helping others, and embracing every day with gratitude and good humor. His advice: “Don’t sit down. Keep on going. That’s the whole secret.”

With a century behind him and support from his community and the VA, Edward “Bruce” Zunner continues to inspire all who have the honor of hearing his stories—or simply seeing the twinkle in his eye as he greets each new day.