Protect Your Joints. Keep Doing What Matters

Joint protection isn't about doing less—it's about learning smarter ways to move so you can continue doing the things that are important to you.

This means learning ways to move and perform activities while reducing unnecessary stress on painful joints.

“Ways to Protect Your Joints”

Avoid staying in one position too long. Change positions and take movement breaks throughout the day.

Pain that continues after an activity may be a sign that the activity needs to be modified.

Use good body mechanics. Keep objects close to your body, avoid unnecessary twisting, and use your legs when lifting.

Use tools that make life easier. Canes, walkers, reaches, grab bars, adaptive equipment, and other devices can decrease stress on painful joints.