 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

White Plains Vet Center

Address

300 Hamilton Avenue
1st Floor, Suite C
White Plains, NY 10601-1810

Phone

Building exterior

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our White Plains Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

White Plains Vet Center - Putnam CAP

Located at

Putnam County Veteran Service Agency
110 Old Route 6
Building #3
Carmel, NY 10512

Phone

Putnam Handicap spot Side Entrance

White Plains Vet Center - Rockland CAP

Located at

Clarkstown Town Hall
10 Maple Avenue
1st Floor
New City, NY 10956

Phone

Clarkstown town hall sidewalk entrance

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.