Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our White Plains Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

White Plains Vet Center - Putnam CAP Located at Putnam County Veteran Service Agency 110 Old Route 6 Building #3 Carmel, NY 10512 Directions on Google Maps Phone 914-682-6250

White Plains Vet Center - Rockland CAP Located at Clarkstown Town Hall 10 Maple Avenue 1st Floor New City, NY 10956 Directions on Google Maps Phone 914-682-6250

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.