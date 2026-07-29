Mission and vision

Our mission

“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

Our vision

VA White River Junction health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA White River Junction Healthcare System serves Veterans in Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire, through 7 community-based clinics and our medical center in White River Junction. We are a leading health care system serving Veterans in the New England area.