Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA White River Junction health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA White River Junction Healthcare System serves Veterans in Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire, through 7 community-based clinics and our medical center in White River Junction. We are a leading health care system serving Veterans in the New England Healthcare System Network (VISN 1).