Mission and vision
VA White River Junction Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA White River Junction health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA White River Junction Healthcare System serves Veterans in Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire, through 7 community-based clinics and our medical center in White River Junction. We are a leading health care system serving Veterans in the New England Healthcare System Network (VISN 1).