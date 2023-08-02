VetFest Picnic and PACT Act VBA claims assistance and health care eligibility

Last PACT Act event to be held before the August 9th retroactive benefits deadline

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System in White River Junction and Veterans Benefits Administration

(VBA) are hosting a PACT Act VBA claims assistance and health care eligibility event in Rutland on August 7th. This event is part of the VA’s nation-wide PACT Act Summer VetFest to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act.

The PACT Act, which President Biden signed into law on Aug. 10, 2022, is the one of the largest expansions of Veteran health care and benefits.

Throughout July and early August, VA will host 50+ Summer VetFest events across all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico. The events will be casual summer gatherings featuring Veterans, their families, Veteran advocates, and the VA health care and benefits professionals who serve them.

At the events, VA staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures, and more.

PACT Act Deadlines to be aware of:

If you apply for PACT Act-related benefits on or before August 9, 2023, your benefits may be backdated to August 10, 2022 – so get your claims in as soon as possible. And if you’re not ready to submit a full claim by then, don’t worry – you can also submit an intent to file before August 10, 2023, and still receive the same effective date.

Also, there are only four months remaining in the PACT Act one-year special health care enrollment period for Post-9/11 combat Veterans. VA encourages all Post 9-11 combat Veterans to apply now before this eligibility window closes on September 30. To learn more, visit VA.gov/PACT.

This upcoming event in Rutland, VT will be the last before the August 9th deadline. Here are the specifics on the event:

WHAT: VetFest Picnic and PACT Act VBA claims assistance and health care eligibility clinic

WALK-IN’s Only, no appts for this event

WHEN: Monday, August 7, 2023

WHERE: Rutland Elks Lodge

44 Pleasant Street, Rutland, VT

TIME: 9:00AM - 2:00PM

The White River Junction VA Healthcare System is committed to spreading the word on the historic expansion of VA benefits and healthcare for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 Era Veterans through the recently passed PACT Act. Please help spread the word on this event.

If you have questions regarding this event, please reach out to 802-295-9363 x 5335 or email: pctc.vbawrj@va.gov