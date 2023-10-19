Veteran Health Care Benefits Event

When

October 29, 2023

10:00AM - 2:00PM

Where

American Legion Post 49

72 South Main Street, Fair Haven, VT, 05743

Come and visit with a team waiting to assist you!

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Assistance

VBA personnel will be attending and ready to assist you in the claims process

Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representatives

such as Eligibility, Mental Health, Women Veteran Care, Vet Center and more

Bring your DD-214 and Questions!

If you do not have your DD-214, don’t worry as their team can still assist you.