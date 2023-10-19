VETERAN HEALTH CARE BENEFITS EVENT
When:
Sun. Oct 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Fair Haven American Legion Post 49
72 South Main Street
Fair Haven, VT
Cost:
Free
Veteran Health Care Benefits Event
Come and visit with a team waiting to assist you!
Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Assistance
VBA personnel will be attending and ready to assist you in the claims process
Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representatives
such as Eligibility, Mental Health, Women Veteran Care, Vet Center and more
Bring your DD-214 and Questions!
Bring your DD-214 and Questions!

If you do not have your DD-214, don't worry as their team can still assist you.