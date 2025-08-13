Advance Care Planning Workshop Scheduled for August 26, 2025, at the Bennington, VT Veterans Affairs Clinic

What: Advance Care Planning Workshop

Who: White River Junction VA Healthcare System

When: August 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m.

Where: VA Bennington Outpatient Clinic, 186 North St, Bennington, VT

Background:

Please join us for an advance care planning workshop on Tuesday, August 26th, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., in the conference room at the VA Bennington Outpatient Clinic.

The Bennington VA Clinic is located at 186 North St, Bennington, VT.

The goal of the workshop is to provide a safe and relaxed environment for learning about planning for future medical care. Participants learn from each other as they share their own experiences, concerns, and priorities. Advance directive forms (the VA advance directive, as well as the Vermont advance directive) are provided for future use. Participants receive individual follow-up by telephone to see if additional support or information is needed.

All Veterans and their loved ones are welcome.

Topics include:

The benefits of advance care planning

Considering values and preferences for treatment at the end of life, during a mental health crisis or if you become permanently unconscious

Choosing the right person to be your healthcare agent

How to talk about your wishes with loved ones and medical providers

How to complete a medical advance directive

The difference between an Advance Directive and a Do Not Resuscitate order

Pre-registration is not required. Participants do not need to check in with the front desk and can come directly to the conference room. Walk past the front desk and bathrooms and you will see the conference room on the right.

For more information, contact James Galipeault, (802) 772-2314. We hope to see you there!