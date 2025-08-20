Trunk or Treat at the White River Junction VA

We are SO excited to be hosting the Annual Trunk or Treat Event for our community!

Starting Sept 5th you can reserve your FREE ticket by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/473666n7

The Trunk or Treat Event will once again have a designated point of entrance and will offer ticket reservations to ensure attendance is spaced out for optimal spooktacular enjoyment! Tickets for attending are available starting Sept 5 here: https://tinyurl.com/473666n7

We request you reserve a time slot for your family to walk through our amazing car display!

We are excited to be back and the WRJ VA employees association is working tirelessly to get ready which is made easy with the support of our community partners and the White River Junction VA Healthcare System!

Trunk Registration is now open-- To Register a Vehicle/Trunk visit: https://tinyurl.com/3bwd9thz - community is encouraged to participate if they want in on the fun!