Veteran Benefits Event in Northern Vermont

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

Access VA mental health resources.

Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?

Find out what resources you are eligible for.

Need caregiver support?

Need help submitting a VA disability claim?

Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?

Ready to enroll in VA health care?

Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?

Want to connect with resources available in your community?

This is an exclusive event for Veterans and their families in the St. Albans area. Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just show up on Sat, Apr 18, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

Click here to view more information

Location:

American Legion Green Mountain Post 1

100 Parah Drive #1

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

Choosing VA means getting everything you need in one spot. Come see why 90% of patients said they trust VA for their health care. Even if you don’t need this care today, you may need it tomorrow, or the next day, or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.

VA is here for you.

1-800-MyVA411 (1- ) is always the right number

Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and press 1, Chat or Text 838255

Vet Centers: 1-

Homeless Veteran Resources: 1- or Chat