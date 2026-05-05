Register as either a person looking for employment OR an employer looking to fill positions.

White River Junction VA Healthcare System, NHES, VT Dept. of Labor, VABIR, and HireAbility are excited to bring you this in-person event for the Upper Valley:

Tuesday | May 19, 2026

10:00am - 1:00pm

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Freedom Building

163 Veterans Drive

White River Junction, VT 05001

This job fair is for job seekers looking for a job opportunity in the Upper Valley Region of New Hampshire/Vermont. Whether it be a first job, the first time having to seek employment in multiple years or looking to change career paths, there will be positions of varying levels in multiple industries. Job seeker resources will also be in attendance to discuss what resources are out there to assist in changing careers, obtaining certificates or finishing a degree.

Register today!

Event Website:

www.nhes.nh.gov/event/upper-valley-career-expo

Job Seekers and Interested Employers registration available on event site.