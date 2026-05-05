Upper Valley Career Expo
Don’t wait for opportunity. Create it!
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Freedom Building | Research Building on Ground Floor
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT
Cost:
Free
Register as either a person looking for employment OR an employer looking to fill positions.
White River Junction VA Healthcare System, NHES, VT Dept. of Labor, VABIR, and HireAbility are excited to bring you this in-person event for the Upper Valley:
Tuesday | May 19, 2026
10:00am - 1:00pm
White River Junction VA Medical Center
Freedom Building
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT 05001
This job fair is for job seekers looking for a job opportunity in the Upper Valley Region of New Hampshire/Vermont. Whether it be a first job, the first time having to seek employment in multiple years or looking to change career paths, there will be positions of varying levels in multiple industries. Job seeker resources will also be in attendance to discuss what resources are out there to assist in changing careers, obtaining certificates or finishing a degree.
Register today!
Event Website:
www.nhes.nh.gov/event/upper-valley-career-expo
Job Seekers and Interested Employers registration available on event site.