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Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

Join White River Junction VA Healthcare System to hold annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying.

When:

Fri. May 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

outside at the Veteran Memorial

163 Veterans Drive

White River Junction, VT

Cost:

Free

Each year we honor fallen Veterans and servicemembers at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System's Veteran Memorial. It is a brief but meaningful ceremony that consists of an benediction by Chaplain Stephens followed by the laying of the memorial wreath and playing of TAPS.

All are welcome.

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