Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony
Join White River Junction VA Healthcare System to hold annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying.
When:
Fri. May 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
outside at the Veteran Memorial
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT
Cost:
Free
Each year we honor fallen Veterans and servicemembers at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System's Veteran Memorial. It is a brief but meaningful ceremony that consists of an benediction by Chaplain Stephens followed by the laying of the memorial wreath and playing of TAPS.
All are welcome.