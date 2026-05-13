America 250 and Welcome Home Open House: One-on-One Claims Assistance and enrollment

White River Junction VA Healthcare System invites you to learn more about your VA eligibility and receive help from VBA on claims.

We are here to ensure you are utilizing your VA

services to the fullest, join us to learn how!

When: Saturday June 27, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Place: White River Junction VA Medical Center outside in our parking lots.

The event is co-hosted by Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to assist Veterans, loved ones, and their communities in connecting with services available to them.

VBA will be available to assist with filing a claim, checking status of one and answering any questions you may have.

VHA staff from Whole Health, Dietetics, Primary Care, Social Work, Palliative Care, Physical Therapy, Caregiver Support, and more will be presenting on various topics to assist you in health care planning.

Check your benefits eligibility as well!

Community partners are welcome to table at this event as well, please reach out to the Public Affairs office: VHAWRJPAO@va.gov

Open to the general public: Community partners will be available as well