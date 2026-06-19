Passport Acceptance Event

An easy, quick way to apply for your U.S. Passport!

Select the time you and your family will like to attend. 1 slot needed per family.

Back by popular request, Passport Application Acceptance Event!

DATE: Wednesday, June 24 from 9:30 AM - 2:00 PM.

WHERE: Freedom Building at the White River Junction VA Main Campus

163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT

Be sure to reserve your time today by clicking here!

All are welcome. Pictures will be offered at the event, fill out the forms but do not sign them prior to your appointment. All passport applicants must attend in person.

Your forms and what to bring are at travel.state.gov

DS-82 renewal forms also accepted that day. All you will need is the form DS-82, the fee of $130 and your previous passport book.