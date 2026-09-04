FREEDOM 250 MOBILE MUSEUM TRUCK

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – As communities across the country continue to honor United States’ 250th anniversary, Freedom 250 is bringing its traveling Mobile Museum, known as “Freedom Trucks,” to the Upper Valley, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the nation’s history through an interactive exhibit designed for all ages.



The Freedom Trucks channel the same spirit of American pride into the hands and hearts of America's youth, no matter what corner of the country families are from.

Rather than asking Americans to travel to Washington, the museum comes to them — transforming schools, civic spaces, and public venues into engaging educational environments.



Each custom-built mobile exhibit features museum-quality interactive technology, multimedia storytelling, and hands-on experiences that highlight America’s founding and defining chapters, as well as the innovation that continues to shape our nation’s future.

"Here at White River Junction VA Healthcare System, we are reminded each day of our nation’s history as we are privileged enough to care for those who defended it” said Kelley Saindon, White River Junction VA Acting Executive Director. “We are proud to welcome the Freedom 250 Truck to our main medical center in White River Junction. By bringing this interactive exhibit directly to our community, we're making our nation's history accessible, engaging, and a memorable experience for all generations."

The Freedom 250 Mobile Museum Tour will continue traveling nationwide throughout 2026 as part of the Semiquincentennial celebration, with additional stops being added through 2027, so communities across the country can honor America’s past and look to our future.

For additional information about the Mobile Museum Tour and future stops, visit Freedom250.org/freedom-truck. For more information, visit Freedom250.org.





WHEN & WHERE:

White River Junction VA Healthcare System

163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT

All are Welcome!

WHEN:

Thursday,

September 10, 2026-- 11:00am - 5:00pm

Friday- Sunday,

September 11-13, 2026—9:00am-5:00pm