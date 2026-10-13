Estate Planning Workshop

The Veterans Justice Program in partnership with the Vermont Law School’s Veterans Legal Assistance Program is planning to offer information to all interested Veterans about estate planning.

Dear Veteran Community,

The Veterans Justice Program in partnership with the Vermont Law School’s Veterans Legal Assistance Program is planning to offer information to all interested Veterans about estate planning. There will also be opportunities to sign up for assistance in completing estate planning documents with attorneys and student clinicians from the Vermont Law School (limited to 12 slots).

WHO: Veterans who would like to learn more about estate planning.

WHEN: October 15th at 8:00 AM will allow Veterans a time to learn more about estate planning. For those who sign up for times to meet with a legal professional/ student, there will be opportunities to meet with those individuals after the initial information session. Then on October 29th, those individuals who have met with legal support can complete their estate planning.

WHERE: Freedom Building | White River Junction VA Healthcare System

163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction

HOW: If Veterans would like to be part of the cohort that receives legal assistance from an attorney and drafting estate planning documents, they can sign up through their Social Worker, or call Dan Thompson: or can show up as there may be slots available on the day (but can’t be guaranteed). If Veterans are just interested in hearing information about estate planning, they can just show up without registering.

COST: No Cost. This is a free event with potential for free legal estate planning assistance.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the organizations who provide legal support to Veterans.

This information does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.