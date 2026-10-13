Drug Take Back Day

Signed into law by the President on July 29, 2021, Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act, requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish designated periods during which any individual (not limited to Veterans) may dispose of controlled substance prescription medications at designated areas. White River Junction VA will participate on Oct 24th, 1000-1400 and take back envelopes will be available at the pharmacy and at the Emergency Department.