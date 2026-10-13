Kick the Habit at the Great American Smokeout Health Fair

Join the White River Junction VA Healthcare System for the Great American Smokeout Health Fair on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the WRJ VA Canteen (Basement of the Lakes Building). This event supports the American Cancer Society's nationwide Great American Smokeout initiative, encouraging Veterans to quit smoking and take steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

What to expect:

Drop by anytime during the three-hour event to explore resources from teams across the medical center, including Pharmacy, Whole Health, and Behavioral Health. Whether you're just starting to think about quitting or you're actively working on staying smoke-free, there will be information and support tailored to every stage of the journey.