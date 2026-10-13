Veterans Day Ceremony
You are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the White River Junction VA Healthcare System as we gather to honor and express our deepest gratitude to the men and women who have served our nation.
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Freedom Building
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT
Cost:
Free
You are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the White River Junction VA Healthcare System as we gather to honor and express our deepest gratitude to the men and women who have served our nation.
Ceremony Details
- Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
- Time: 12:00 PM (Noon)
- Location: The Freedom Building, White River Junction VA Healthcare System
- Address: 163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, Vermont
- Special Proceedings: Ceremonial color guard and musical support will be proudly provided by Norwich University
All Veterans, family members, staff, and citizens are welcome to attend.