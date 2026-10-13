You are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the White River Junction VA Healthcare System as we gather to honor and express our deepest gratitude to the men and women who have served our nation.

You are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the White River Junction VA Healthcare System as we gather to honor and express our deepest gratitude to the men and women who have served our nation.

Ceremony Details

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM (Noon)

12:00 PM (Noon) Location: The Freedom Building , White River Junction VA Healthcare System

The , Address: 163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, Vermont

163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, Vermont Special Proceedings: Ceremonial color guard and musical support will be proudly provided by Norwich University

All Veterans, family members, staff, and citizens are welcome to attend.