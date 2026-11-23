Veteran Town Hall on New South Burlington Outpatient Clinic
The White River Junction Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System will host an in-person Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the upcoming outpatient clinic planned for South Burlington, Vermont.
When:
Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
South Burlington Public Library Auditorium
180 Market Street
South Burlington, VT
Cost:
Free
The White River Junction Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System will host an in-person Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the upcoming outpatient clinic planned for South Burlington, Vermont.
The event will take place in the South Burlington Public Library Auditorium, located at 180 Market Street in South Burlington, Vermont. Veterans, caregivers, loved ones, and community members are encouraged to attend.
During the town hall, White River Junction VA Healthcare System leadership will outline what to expect throughout the design and construction phases of the new facility. The South Burlington clinic will replace and expand upon the services currently offered at the existing Burlington Lakeside VA Clinic, increasing clinical capacity and providing Veterans in northwestern Vermont with more timely, convenient access to VA care.
Key Project Highlights:
- Expanded Footprint: The new lease provides 36,246 net usable square feet (NUSF) of replacement outpatient clinic space in South Burlington, complete with 251 dedicated parking spaces.
- Comprehensive Care: The state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility will expand and modernize Primary Care while delivering integrated Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services under one roof.
- Projected Timeline: Construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by fall 2028, with the first patients scheduled to be seen in summer 2029.