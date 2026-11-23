The White River Junction Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System will host an in-person Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the upcoming outpatient clinic planned for South Burlington, Vermont.

The White River Junction Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System will host an in-person Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the upcoming outpatient clinic planned for South Burlington, Vermont.

The event will take place in the South Burlington Public Library Auditorium, located at 180 Market Street in South Burlington, Vermont. Veterans, caregivers, loved ones, and community members are encouraged to attend.

During the town hall, White River Junction VA Healthcare System leadership will outline what to expect throughout the design and construction phases of the new facility. The South Burlington clinic will replace and expand upon the services currently offered at the existing Burlington Lakeside VA Clinic, increasing clinical capacity and providing Veterans in northwestern Vermont with more timely, convenient access to VA care.

Key Project Highlights: