Brattleboro VA Outpatient Clinic resumes normal operations

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2026

Brattleboro, VT - Effective September 1, 2026, the Brattleboro, VT Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), part of the White River Junction, VT VA Healthcare System (WRJ VAHCS), will resume normal operations after closing in February for repairs.

The Brattleboro VA clinic is located at 71 GSP Drive, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The White River Junction VA Healthcare System leadership team is grateful for the flexibility of Veterans, staff and community partners while renovations and repairs were completed. Veterans were cared for at nearby VA clinics in Keene, New Hampshire and Greenfield, Massachusetts as well as utilizing virtual options and community partnerships. Other Veterans chose to travel to the main VA campus in White River Junction, Vermont until the necessary repairs were completed.

Contact Information for Veteran patients:

For appointment information or to contact their care team patients usually seen at the Brattleboro VA Clinic should call and use the extensions below according to their needs: Specialty Care x 6657 Primary Care x 6364 Mental Health x5760

and use the extensions below according to their needs:

VA staff are excited to welcome back Veterans on Tuesday!