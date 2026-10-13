VA awards grants for adaptive sports program in Vermont

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

White River Junction, VT - The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $100,000 to a Vermont community-based organization to support adaptive sports programs for Veterans.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Adaptive sports programming brings meaningful change into our Veterans’ lives,” said Kelley Saindon, Acting Medical Center Director at White River Junction VA Healthcare System, “Staying active, building confidence, and connecting with others through recreation and competition is crucial not only to the physical but also mental health of Veterans.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.