VA highlights self-screen for PTSD Awareness

June 13, 2022

White River Junction , VT — The National Center for PTSD is encouraging Veterans, service members and civilians who are trauma survivors to take a simple self-screen for posttraumatic stress disorder for PTSD Screening Day on June 27.

The self-screen tool is a short, five-question screen that can be answered alone, with a friend, family member or health care provider.

“PTSD Screening Day is an opportunity for anyone to take the self-screen and discuss results and start treatment,” said Shanna Treworgy, PsyD, Trauma Recovery Services Coordinator for the White River Junction VA Healthcare System. “Research shows us PTSD is prevalent; between 11-20% of Veterans across service eras have PTSD in a given year.”

PTSD is a mental health problem that some develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, car accident or sexual assault. Regardless of the trauma or when it was experienced, VA offers PTSD treatments and other services to support Veterans who have experienced trauma or are experiencing symptoms of PTSD.

The White River Junction VA Healthcare System has a number of psychotherapists and mental health prescribers located across Vermont and New Hampshire who are expertly trained in the treatment of PTSD from all types of trauma. The VA also offers Peer Support Specialists, Chaplain services, substance use treatment (outpatient and residential program) and more. Mental health services can be reached by calling 1 (802) 295-9363 ext. 5760.

Please also check out the VA’s free downloadable PTSD Coach app for screening and tools to help you learn more about PTSD and symptom management. Click on this link to download PTSD Coach.

For more information, visit https://www.ptsd.va.gov/ or the National Center for PTSD.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.