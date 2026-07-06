VA signs lease for new Cheshire County Outpatient Clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2026

White River Junction, VT - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT Act lease for the new Outpatient Clinic (OPC) in Cheshire County, N.H., marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by fall 2028, and the first patient is planned to be seen by spring 2029.

The new lease will expand and modernize Primary Care space while right‑sizing a state‑of‑the‑art, energy‑efficient facility that delivers integrated Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services, improving operational efficiency and the Veteran experience in the Keene, NH and Brattleboro, VT area. The project will lease 26,603 net usable square feet (NUSF) of replacement outpatient clinic space in the vicinity of West Chesterfield, NH, with 150 parking spaces, in support of the White River Junction VA Healthcare System.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director of the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “This new leased facility will significantly enhance access, expand capacity, and ensure Veterans receive the high-quality care and services.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact Katherine Tang at vhawrjpao@va.gov.