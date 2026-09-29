VA White River Junction Healthcare System wins 2026 VHA Best Experience Award

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2026

White River Junction, VT - VA White River Junction Healthcare System in White River Junction, Vermont, was recognized at VA’s 2026 National Customer Experience Symposium with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Customer Experience (CX) Award for Best Experience Award for facility complexity level 2.

The award honors VA White River Junction for delivering exceptional patient experiences and its commitment to the Under Secretary for Health’s Veterans First priority—building trust, improving access and delivering high-quality, Veteran-centered care.

The VHA CX Awards recognize facilities that consistently demonstrate excellence in service to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. Awardees are selected based on strong performance across key customer experience measures, leadership attributes, internal controls and operational standards.

To determine each year’s Best Experience Award recipients, VHA evaluates direct feedback from Veterans in critical areas such as trust, communication, access, emotional support, care coordination and overall satisfaction. VA White River Junction achieved top rankings through sustained excellence and continuous improvement efforts designed to meet the needs and expectations of Veterans and their families.

“Every encounter with a Veteran, whether through clinical excellence or the essential administrative support that keeps our operations running, is treated with precision and deep respect.” Kelley Saindon, Acting Executive Director said, “Our clinicians, administrative professionals, support services, operational teams, and volunteers show up as one team—united in mission, grounded in compassion, and steadfast in delivering care that Veterans have entrusted us with. I am proud of the collaborative culture we’ve built and the unwavering dedication our staff brings each day to serving those who have served our nation.”

VA White River Junction performed exceptionally well on key fiscal year 2025 measures, including:

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP) Patient‑Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Overall Rating of the Provider

SHEP Inpatient Overall Rating of the Hospital

VSignals Trust Score

Notably, patient experience scores account for 22% of the overall Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Star Ratings, underscoring the significance of this achievement. The facility also holds a 5‑star CMS quality rating for excellence in patient experience.

These achievements reflect the facility’s unwavering dedication to fostering a supportive environment where Veterans feel valued, respected and confident in the care they receive.

Improving access to VA resources begins with truly listening to Veterans. VA’s Veterans Experience Office releases quarterly trust scores that reflect how Veterans feel about their interactions with VA services. Discover why 93.5% of Veterans say they trust VA for their health care—and see how their voices are shaping a better experience for all.

Veterans are encouraged to enroll today to access high-quality, Veteran-specific care. Visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ for step-by-step enrollment guidance, or call 877‑222‑VETS (8387) for assistance.