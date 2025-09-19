VA White River Junction hosted a seminar that explored the complex intersections of aging, serious illness, end-of-life care and suicide prevention

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2025

White River Junction, VT - The VA White River Junction Healthcare System hosted their Annual Suicide Prevention training on Friday, September 19, 2025

This year’s focus was navigating the complex intersections of aging, serious illness, end-of-life care, and suicide prevention in the Veteran population.



This event offered clinical insights and practical guidance for exploring these sensitive conversations with compassion and clarity. The event kicked off at 9:00 AM in the at the White River Junction, Vermont campus.



“The seminar highlighted the elevated risk of suicide in older Veterans and the evidence-based tools for providers to manage ethically complex conversations,” said Dr. Michelle Nerish, Suicide Preventionist at the VA White River Junction Healthcare System. “Navigating these difficult conversations with clarity and compassion is essential in suicide prevention.”



The seminar included a talk from guest speaker Dr. Diana Barnard, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Dr. Barnard spoke at length about how Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) is implemented in the state of Vermont and how it is utilized by a patient and loved ones. The seminar also included a panel discussion with VA geriatric and palliative care teams, suicide preventionists and referring clinicians.



At the completion of this seminar, attendees left with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding on how to begin conversations safely, compassionately, and effectively with Veterans who are aging and struggling.

If you or a loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, it is important to seek help immediately. For confidential support 24/7, you can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 Press 1 for Veterans, or chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net.

Remember, you are not alone, and help is available.