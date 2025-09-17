VA White River Junction to Celebrate Completion of New Inpatient Floor with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2025

White River Junction, VT - The VA White River Junction Healthcare System will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 24 at 10:00 a.m. to mark the completion of its new Medical Surgical Unit—a major milestone in its continued mission to expand and enhance medical services for Veterans across Vermont and New Hampshire.

This $16 million, 24,000-square-foot renovation represents a bold step forward in Veteran-centered health care. The newly completed area is designed to enhance the Veteran-focused setting with modern, state-of-the-art health care equipment.



“This newly renovated unit will provide a safe, quiet healing environment in all new spacious patient care rooms,” said Dr. Brett Rusch, Executive Director of the VA White River Junction Healthcare System. “This upgrade embodies our ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality, and compassionate health care to those who have served.”



The ceremony will include remarks from VA leadership, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and guided tours of the facility’s new Medical Surgical Unit. Local elected officials, Veteran Service Organizations, and community partners are expected to attend.



The completion of this three-year inpatient renovation project builds on VA White River Junction’s long-term strategic efforts to improve access, enhance care quality, and promote healing through integrated and modernized services.

For more information, please reach out to the Public Affairs Office at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System or via email at vhawrjpao@va.gov.