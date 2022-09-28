White River Junction VA and Veteran Benefits Administration to host Virtual Veteran Town Hall focusing on the PACT Act

PRESS RELEASE

September 28, 2022

White River Junction , VT — White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on October 13, 2022 that will focus on the PACT Act.

What: Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Who: Veterans (enrolled and not enrolled), families, stakeholders, and the public

When: October 13, 2022 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Where: Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting

Scan QR code or go to https://tinyurl.com/56h55xdk

Or call in (audio only) 1-872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 984 524 129#

Background:

White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on October 13, 2022 that will focus on the PACT Act.

The President signed into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. This is a historic moment for hundreds of thousands of Veterans nationwide. The new law fulfills President Biden’s top priority of addressing Military Environmental Exposures and keeping our nation’s promise to care for Veterans who suffer from those conditions and their survivors.

The PACT Act is one of the largest health and benefit expansions in American history. It recognizes toxic exposure as a “cost of war” by addressing the full range of issues impacting toxic-exposed Veterans, ensuring generations of Veterans who suffer from toxic exposure-related conditions get the benefits and care they’ve earned. This new law also expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era.

This event welcomes Veterans, their families, and the public to gather together for open dialogue and to learn more about the PACT Act, who it benefits and how you can help spread the word.

The event is free. Signup or pre-registration is not required. You are encouraged to join early to ensure you are signed in for the start of the presentation.

PACT Act information can be found at www.va.gov/PACT or you can call 1-800-MyVA411.

For more information on the town hall, call (802) 295-9363 and ask for extension 5880.